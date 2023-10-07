Crews repair giant 24-foot deep hole on Fondren in west Houston ahead of schedule

The massive hole on Fondren Road near Woodway was expected to take at least two months to repair.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Great news for drivers in the Memorial Villages area!

The street that collapsed in west Houston back in July has been repaired ahead of schedule, according to Houston Public Works.

Editorial note: The above video aired on July 10 as Public Works began repairs on the hole.

Crews spent about six weeks fixing the massive hole on Fondren Road at Woodway Drive. The Memorial Villages Police Department said it was about 8 feet wide and 24 feet deep before they started working on it. They estimated it would take about two months to finish the job.

Houston Public Works said the hole was caused by a 24-inch wastewater line that needed to be repaired. Once they stopped the leak, they were able to seal the hole, then fix the line.

Crews still need to fix the sidewalk, but Houston Public Works said that would happen when there are fewer drivers in the area to protect their workers.

Surveillance video showed the hole formed in the grassy area on July 6 before it grew into the roadway a day later. KHOU 11 photographer John King was shooting video when more of the street collapsed on camera that afternoon.

When Houston Public Works was notified, the department immediately shut down Fondren on both sides to make repairs.