Couple says 'I do' in middle of busy Houston airport terminal

HOUSTON — History was made Monday morning at Hobby Airport when a happy couple tied the knot inside a terminal. It was the first wedding ever celebrated at a Houston airport.

A busy Southwest terminal was the backdrop for Lara Mark and U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Cylas Hensley's special day.

Travelers got an up-close look at love on the concourse.

"It's a wedding in the airport," Ella Ghica said. "The airport (was) operational. We didn't close down the airport, We still (had) planes flying in. We (had) airplanes flying out.

The marriage was sealed with a kiss in a place that -- after four years of long-distance dating -- made total sense.

"Whether it was a layover or a missed flight, it's been a huge part of our lives," Hensley said about the venue.

Every part of the wedding was perfectly choreographed by Houston Airports -- from the cake to the champagne to the music. Their first dance was a memory that even strangers got to soak in.

Of course, the party couldn't end without a bridal bouquet toss, which airport workers and travelers were all able to join, hoping to make the lucky catch.

"What a wonderful group of people to celebrate this with," Mark said.

The best part about a wedding at an airport? The couple had a quick walk to the gate to get their honeymoon started.