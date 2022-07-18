Restrooms back open at Hobby Airport after water leak Monday

A water leak caused low water pressure through the airport.

HOUSTON — Houston's Hobby Airport experienced a water leak Monday, causing low water pressure throughout the airport terminal, officials said.

What caused the leak is unknown, but officials said the restrooms were shut down because of the low water pressure.

Hobby Airport tweeted about the leak shortly after 3:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, officials confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the leak was fixed and water was being restored to the airport.

At 4:32 p.m., Hobby Airport tweeted the restrooms were back open and water pressure returned to normal.

"Once again, apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," the airport said.