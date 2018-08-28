Soon you can keep those electronics in your carry-on.

On Tuesday, Hobby Airport debuted the future of TSA Airport screening. They were chosen as one of only fifteen airports across the country to test this new technology.

Current TSA technology gives agents a two-dimensional image of your carry on bag so they can scan and review everything you’ve packed inside. But this new technology is giving them an even closer look.

“We’re able to rotate a 3D image as opposed to a standard machine which only uses 2D," TSA Spokesperson Carrie Harmon said.

It’s called a CT scan, not unlike the one from your doctor, except this one looks through your luggage.

“It allows our officers to get a better look inside your bag," Harmon said.

The CT technology allows the agent to maneuver and rotate the X-ray.

“And it helps the officer to actually distinguish what it’s looking at," Hobby Airport TSA Federal Security Director Hector Vela said. "The hope is that it will be more efficient and more effective."

TSA says it will lead to fewer bag searches.

“It won’t eliminate bag searches, but we anticipate it will cut down on them," Harmon said.

And those laptops and iPads, you can leave them where they are.

“Eventually, our hope with this technology is that you will be able to leave your liquids, your 3-1-1 baggie in the bag, but for now, you still have to take that out," Harmon said.

It’s the same sort of screening they’re already using on checked bags, to look for explosives, but they are shrinking it down to secure every suitcase, no matter how small.

TSA plans to have 40 of these units installed in airports by the end of the year.

© 2018 KHOU