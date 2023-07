It's a good idea to check your flights if you're traveling today.

HOUSTON — A ground stop was issued Thursday for all incoming flights to Hobby Airport due to thunderstorms.

The ground stop was expected to last until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

It's a good idea to check your flights if you have any travel plans in and out of Houston.

