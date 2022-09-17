Hobby Airport delays: Power outage from small fire in control tower leads to issues

Hobby Airport reported the power outage at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and said they're working to restore power as soon as possible.

HOUSTON — A power outage to the air traffic control tower at Hobby Airport is leading to flight delays, according to officials.

The airport's Twitter account posted the information at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and said they're working with the FAA to restore power as soon as possible.

Officials said a small fire to a generator caused the outage and that delays are expected. Currently, inbound flights to Hobby are being delayed about an average of one hour and 18 minutes, according to Flight Aware.

Houston Terminal Radar Approach Control will take over traffic management as officials work to fix the outage. Operations are scaled back due to Approach Control's limited capacity to handle Hobby's traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

