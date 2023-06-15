Missing Hitchcock teen found safe in Missouri, police say

Hitchcock police said she was found with a man in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teenager who was missing out of Hitchcock for nearly a week has been found safe, according to police.

The 13-year-old was found with a man in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri after an investigation revealed she was possibly in the area, officials said.

Hitchcock police will reportedly get the girl from FBI's custody and take her to her parents.

Police suspected the teen's disappearance was connected to online solicitation after detectives found evidence that she was communicating with older men. She was seen on surveillance camera leaving her home in Hitchcock and getting into a silver Toyota Camry with an unknown man.

Information on the man she was with was not released.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.