Hitchcock playground catches fire, damages apartments

HITCHCOCK, Texas — Authorities in Hitchcock are trying to figure out how a playground fire started Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Bend Oaks Apartments off of Highway 6. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The playground was destroyed and three apartments were impacted, including two that were never actually touched by the flames.

"What you have is heavy radiation heat damage to the two apartment complexes here. Busted windows and this one had direct fire contact into the eaves of the apartment," an official said at the scene.

Several apartments also suffered heavy smoke damage. The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced.