'There's no telling how many assaults our presence stopped' | History behind Houston's Q-Patrol

HOUSTON — The Montrose neighborhood has been the heart of Houston’s gay community. It has seen its fair share of love and hate over the years, especially in the early ‘90s.

But to help keep people safe, one group took its neighborhood watch to the next level.

It’s only been 30 years, but it even then, it was a completely different time.

"We would see these groups of young adolescent teenage boys, riding in the back of pickup trucks with boards and baseball bats and sticks, and they were out to do harm,” said Mark Gartner, founding member of Q-Patrol.

Just months after the 1991 brutal Montrose murder of Paul Broussard, a 27-year-old gay banker, "something had to be done,” Gartner said.

"A group of us just got together and kind of organized a walking foot patrol through the neighborhood,” Gartner said.

They called themselves Q-Patrol.

"We would meet there every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and we would patrol the streets until about 3 a.m.," Gartner said.

Husbands Gartner and Stephen Tompkins were founding members of the group. The giant “Q” on their shirts made it clear who they were.

"That made us different for sure, because we didn't have a military look. We had a neighborhood look,” Tompkins said.

They had CB radios to communicate and each other to keep watch.

"There's no telling how many assaults our presence stopped and maybe even some deaths,” Gartner said.

The group felt police weren't doing enough, so they stepped in, bringing a sense of security to a neighborhood often targeted by hate.

“The biggest thing that was done, the biggest positive, was that the relationship between the gay community and the police department started a healing process,” Gartner said.

Gartner says they were active for a couple of years, but eventually, police took it from there.

"They started stepping up to the plate and increasing patrols in the area and so, we weren't really needed anymore,” Gartner said.

And today, with windows full of rainbows, Montrose is muraled in love.

“We're dealing with a completely new generation of people that may not even realize we were there on the streets,” Tompkins said.

A lot of it is thanks to a some brave volunteers 30 years ago.