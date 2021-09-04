Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip visited historic Houston church in 1991

The royal couple visited downtown's Antioch Missionary Baptist Church during a 1991 Texas tour.

HOUSTON — Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was founded by former slaves in the 1860s.

Downtown Houston has grown up around the landmark building.

“I’ve been a member for 75 years,” said longtime congregant Sam Fontaine.

Among the churches milestones was a 1991 royal visit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Fontaine said he stood feet from them.

"It was huge," Fontaine said. "Had people who couldn’t get in the church.”

Next month marks 30 years since the historic tour of Texas, the first by a sitting British monarch.

And there was Texas-sized hospitality at every stop.

"Actually this was the exact pew that they sat on back in 1991,” said Pastor Lou McElroy as he sat in the sanctuary.

He told us music was the main reason the tour came to the church and a number of choirs joyously filled the sanctuary as Philip and the Queen listened closely.

"As the story goes, she was visiting Houston and wanted to hear some gospel music," McElroy said. "Some good southern gospel music.”

The couple later sent a photograph to the church with a word of thanks.

"Regardless of color, denomination," McElroy said. "Regardless of your birth or wealth, the one thing that brings us all together is Jesus Christ.”

And, as Fontaine recalled, the typically stoic ruler got the spirit that day.

"She was patting her feet," Fontaine said. "So, evidently she liked it.”