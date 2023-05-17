Firefighters hurt after battling fire at historic home in Dickinson

According to the Dickinson Historical Society, Nicholstone on the Bayou was built in the mid-1850s and has been with the same family ever since.

DICKINSON, Texas — One of the oldest homes in Dickinson was destroyed by a fire after possibly being hit by lightning Tuesday night.

Several firefighters went to the hospital after the fire burned through the home on Park Avenue along the edge of Dickinson Bayou. Fortunately, they're all expected to be OK after being treated for smoke inhalation.

The people inside the home made it out safely.

Fire crews with Dickinson, Santa Fe, and League City were still putting out hotspots Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nicholstone on the Bayou

According to the Dickinson Historical Society, Nicholstone on the Bayou was built in the mid-1850s by Galveston businessman Ebenezer B. Nichols as a summer home. He consulted with local Native Americans to find the highest point on the bayou, according to the historical society's website.

Nichols served as a captain in the Army of the Republic of Texas and a general in the Civil War. He was the first president of the G.H.&H Railroad, first president of the Bank of Galveston and served in the Texas Legislature.

When Nichols died in 1872, his estate was split among seven sons. One of them, land developer and entrepreneur Fred Nichols, bought the home from his brother in 1890. Fred was a land developer and entrepreneur who had big dreams for Dickinson, according to the Nicholstone website.

He was responsible for the layout of Dickinson streets east of the G.H.&H. railroad, the website says.

Fred served as Galveston County tax assessor/collector for 21 years until his death in 1935.

The home has remained in the family for over 170 years and is currently owned by the great great granddaughter of Ebenezer.