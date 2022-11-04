Mother claims 4-year-old son with special needs was improperly restrained by HISD teacher

Moesha Baker said she is grateful her son wasn’t seriously hurt and she is currently in the process of moving him to a new school.

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is being investigated after a mother claims her son, who is special needs and nonverbal, was improperly restrained by his teacher.

Moesha Baker said she received a letter from Ketelsen Elementary last week saying a teacher had wrapped her arms and legs around her 4-year-old son Eli after he refused to sit down.

"My child can't advocate for himself and it's frustrating and it’s sad and it's heart-wrenching to know that my child was placed in an environment that he's supposed to be protected in," Baker said.

The letter went on to read the restraint described did not fall under the category of justified given the circumstance.

Baker is upset because she said the incident happened on a Tuesday but she didn't receive the letter until two days later and was told there was an investigation.

"I was alerted that his teacher had been put on administrative leave after using an unethical restraint on him," Baker said.

Jackie Anderson, the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers and a former special education teacher, said parents should be notified immediately if students are ever restrained.

"That should only be occurring if it is a last resort when there is danger to the person or someone else,” Anderson said.

Moesha Baker said she is grateful her son wasn’t seriously hurt and she is currently in the process of moving him to a new school. She also said she is looking to take some sort of legal action.

“There were so many missed protocols on everybody’s behalf," Baker said.

KHOU 11 reached out to the HISD about this incident and they emailed the following statement:

The safety of our students is our top priority. HISD is aware of an allegation of misconduct and the educator has been reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation and to protect the privacy of our students, HISD will not be commenting further regarding this matter.