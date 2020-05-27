HISD school buses preparing to deliver fresh fruit, vegetables to students

Fresh produce will be available to more than 36,000 students.

HOUSTON — HISD school buses are getting ready to restart their engines -- and no it's not to bring students back to school, but rather bring special goodies to students.

As part of a new produce delivery program called The Fresh Bus, school buses are going to start providing weekly deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables to more than 36,000 students in need of food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fresh Bus is an innovative way to ensure our students have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, which is especially important now as we look at ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “This program helps lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle for our students.”

The fresh produce will be delivered to 68 HISD elementary campuses.

HOW IT WORKS:

Students enrolled at participating schools are eligible, but parents must complete a registration survey for each child participating in the program.

After completing the survey, parents will be notified by phone with their confirmed pick-up time.

When picking up produce, families are required to follow the signs and direction from bus attendants who will be on-site to ensure safety and appropriate social distancing.

The Fresh Bus produce delivery program is expected to run through the end of July.

For more information on how the program works, visit www.houstonisd.org/freshbus. You can also call 713-556-2473 or 713-556-2981 between 6:30 a.m. and noon.