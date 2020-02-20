HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District says a staff member at one of its elementary schools has been removed from campus due to an on-going investigation.

The district says the allegations surround a staffer at Brookline Elementary School in southeast Houston.

School administrators did not release the employee’s title or name, issuing the following statement:

“Allegations of inappropriate conduct with students have been made against a staff member at Brookline Elementary School. We took immediate action to remove the employee from the campus pending an administrative and police investigation. Please know that HISD places great value on our students, and their safety and well-being are of the utmost importance.”

