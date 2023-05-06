HISD's former police chief to take over the police department in this Texas city

Former HISD Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. was selected by Killeen's city manager after a nationwide search.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The former Houston ISD police chief will be sworn in as chief of police in Killeen.

Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. will begin his duties as the Killeen Police Department's police chief Monday after a nationwide search that started in December 2022.

Lopez was chosen by Killeen's city manager at the end of April and councilmembers gave their approval in May. HISD has not said who will replace Lopez, but we're working to get that information.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said in a statement, "Lopez's experience, references, and 35-year commitment to this field are commendable and his performance during the interview process was critical."

While in Houston, Lopez also served the Houston Police Department in the following positions: