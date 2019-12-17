HOUSTON — Schools are closing soon for winter break, but three HISD high school cafeterias will be open to provide children free meals.

The district said Booker T. Washington, Chavez and Madison high schools will serve breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18 during winter break at no charge. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.

“For some students, time off from school means they experience a lack of food,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “By serving no-cost meals during winter break, we’re ensuring that students and their families have a place to go to get a nutritious meal to keep them going while school is out.”

Children do not have to be enrolled in school to participate in the program, and no paperwork, such as registration or proof of income, is required.

Serving days and times vary from campus to campus:

Booker T Washington

Open Dec 21 & 23

Breakfast 8 - 9 a.m.

Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dinner will also be served on Dec. 12 from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Chavez High School

Open Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, Jan. 2, 3, 4

Breakfast 8 a.m.

Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Madison High School

Open Dec. 23, 24, 30, 31

Breakfast 8 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon

Parents are encouraged to call the site before they arrive to confirm serving times.

For more information, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM