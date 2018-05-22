HOUSTON - An investigation into concerns about Furr High School students’ grades and attendance revealed administrators changed their records, according to HISD officials.

The district says results of an investigation by outside attorneys showed administrators “engaged in conduct that contradicts the district’s mission of providing quality instruction and producing global graduates.”

HISD officials said grades were changed by administrators without the knowledge of the teachers who taught those classes. They also said teachers were instructed not to assign grades below 50 percent, regardless of whether the student completed tests or assignments.

Officials also said it appears grades were altered at the end of the semester to gives students passing marks when they did not earn them. Additionally, district officials said attendance records were altered for “unauthorized reasons,” and credits were given to students who did not meet the attendance requirement.

HISD would not comment on the employment status of Bertie Simmons, Furr High School’s principal.

“Bertie Simmons’ employment status with the Houston Independent School District is a personnel matter. We are unable to comment,” HISD said in a statement. “The district is addressing these matters to ensure students receive appropriate instruction and guidance.”

Simmons’ lawyer responded with the following statement:

“HISD’s ‘investigation’ always was and remains a farce designed to justify its illegal discrimination and retaliation against Dr. Simmons. Dr. Simmons very much looks forward to holding HISD accountable for its illegal conduct in a court of law. It is HISD’s Board of Trustees and HISD administrators who should be investigated: for their illegal conduct and for continuing to place their selfish interests above the students’ and the taxpayers.”

