HISD considering safety enhancements after deadly Uvalde school shooting

While the state has given districts the option of arming teachers, Houston ISD hasn't discussed the idea but is working on other ideas to make campuses safer.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD’s superintendent and assistant chief of police on Wednesday assured parents they’re doing everything possible to protect students and staff.

The comments came a day after 19 students and two teachers were shot to death at an elementary school in Uvalde, the worst school shooting in Texas history.

The administrators shared ideas during a district safety and security committee meeting. Now, those ideas have taken on new urgency.

Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II leads the largest school district in Texas. He’s a father of a high school junior.

“I take my son to the bus stop every morning,” House said.

And he also has a fourth-grader.

“He had the question in the car: 'Will something like that ever happen?'” Houston said.

It’s the same concern House said he heard Wednesday morning from a middle school parent.

“He said, 'I’m scared,'” House said.

He and Assistant HISD Police Chief Lucretia Rogers worked to address concerns at Wednesday's meeting.

“There’s actually right now not any credible threats to any of our campuses,” Rogers said.

Efforts from the district include active shooter training and officers on all secondary campuses.

“We’re working to actually beef up our emergency response team," Rogers said. "That will actually be occurring in July.”

House said he spoke with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday morning about working with city officials and HPD.

“He’s agreed to provide additional support at many of our end-of-the-year ceremonies and graduations,” House said.

Administrators also talked about extra patrols around campuses as state officials visiting Uvalde on Wednesday offered ideas to prevent the worst from happening again.

“We’ve got to, in our smaller schools, where we can get down to one entrance, one entrance might be one of those solutions,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

Patrick said the state has left arming teachers up to districts that want it. But in Houston ISD, that has not been discussed, House said.

One official told KHOU 11 News that contractors now design new schools with security in mind. He said all HISD campuses require people to be buzzed in.