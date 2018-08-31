HOUSTON - Houston ISD administrators apologized after leaving kids as young as 5 years old stranded with no ride to or from school.

The district’s chief operating officer Brian Busby said a computer glitch affected bus routes for students at seven schools in northeast Houston.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and their families,” Busby said in a statement. “Transporting students safely to and from school is our number one priority and we are working hard to address the challenges.”

Guadalupe Sanchez lives nearly three miles from her children’s school, Thurgood Elementary. Her seventh- and fourth-graders have special needs. They along with Sanchez’s first-grade son are supposed to ride the bus. However, they have been forced to walk.

“How do they expect a 6-year-old boy to go to the school?” Sanchez said.

Amber Norris has five special needs children in the same situation.

“(The district) is putting the in danger for being raped, abduction, being jacked, hit by a car, drunk drivers...all of that,” Norris said.

Other parents told us it happened without warning. Will Lewis found out the first day of school when his eighth-grader complained when his bus never showed up. After school, he was told Lewis lived within two miles of Forest Brook Middle School and is ineligible for bus rides. However, Lewis lives 3.5 miles away.

After several trips to the school and HISD headquarters for answers, Lewis said administrators promised to correct the mistake within three weeks.

“I’d rather see it fixed than to say how I really feel at this point, because I’m really pissed off, to be honest with you,” Lewis said.

HISD’s operations managers told KHOU 11 News all students who live more than two miles away from school will have buses by Tuesday.

“This year a new software system was used to design all HISD bus routes for increased efficiency and safety,” Busby said in a statement. “Unfortunately, students who received transportation service in the past, due to hazardous walk zones or other previously identified issues were not assigned bus routes. As soon as we learned of the error, the transportation team immediately began correcting the problem. Any student that attends North Forest High, Forest Brook Middle, Fonwood, Marshall, Hilliard, B.C. Elmore or Shadydale Elementary Schools will continue to receive bus service during the 2018-2019 school year.”

Parents told us they will believe it when they see buses actually pick up their children.

