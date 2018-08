HOUSTON - Transtar cameras showed heavy smoke coming from a HISD school bus on the I-10 feeder near Mercury Wednesday afternoon.

The district confirmed that no students were on board, just the driver.

Firefighters worked fast to get the fire and smoke under control.

There were no injuries.

The feeder road is still shut down for investigation. HISD is working to find the cause of the fire.

