HISD announces 25 new food distribution sites for week of April 27

The free meals are available to families in the Houston Independent School District.

The Houston Independent School District will continue to provide free meals for families next week with another 25 food distribution sites throughout the district.

HISD Nutrition Services staff will pack enough food bags to distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day at each site.

As families arrive at sites, nutrition staff will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in their trunks.

Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.

Dates, locations and times

Monday, April 27

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m.

Hilliard Elementary School, 8115 E. Houston Road, 9 a.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 11 a.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 3 p.m.

Sterling Aviation High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

Sam Houston Math, Science & Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.

Marshall Middle School, 1115 Noble St., 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 11 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 3 p.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 9 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 11 a.m.

Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Dr., 3 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 9 a.m.

Moreno Elementary School, 620 East Canino Road, 9 a.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 11 a.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 p.m.

Scarborough High School, 4141 Costa Rica Road, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 1