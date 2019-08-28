HOUSTON — HISD is adding a crossing guard to an intersection in the Meyerland area after moms were stepping in to help kids cross the street.

After KHOU 11’s story, the district said starting Wednesday afternoon, a crossing guard would be at the intersection of Manhattan Drive and Willowbend from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Before this announcement, moms of students at Meyerland Middle School stepped in to act as crossing guards after they were reportedly told the position had been cut at many middle and high schools across HISD. HISD said middle and high school campus crossing guard positions are not funded as part of a grant HISD receives from the City of Houston.

"The grant provides crossing guards for elementary campuses. Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School has chosen to fund its crossing guard position," the district said.

Parents could have been fined because they’re not properly trained as crossing guards.

