A KISD spokesperson said the students from Hildebrandt Intermediate were conscious and alert after the incident.

SPRING, Texas — Several students at a Klein ISD intermediate school went to the hospital Monday after ingesting an unknown substance.

It happened around lunch time at Hildebrandt Intermediate in Spring.

The students got sick after taking something that one of the students brought from home, according to a KISD spokesperson.

Six students were taken by ambulance to area hospitals to be checked out. All were conscious and alert, the spokesperson said.