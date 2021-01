This is a developing story.

CYPRESS, Texas — A driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight Saturday after their car rolled off a bridge on Highway 99 in Cypress.

This happened around 11 a.m. near Cumberland Ridge Drive.

According to Houston Transtar, all mainlanes of Highway 99 near this crash have been closed.

Details on this scene are limited, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash only involved one vehicle.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a single-car crash at SH99/Cumberland Ridge. The car rolled off a bridge. LifeFlight will be transporting the driver. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2021