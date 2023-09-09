Sugar Land police: 1 dead, multiple others injured in major crash on Highway 6

This happened shortly after 7 p.m. northbound on Highway 6 between U.S. 90 and Imperial Drive.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a major crash on Highway 6 Saturday night, according to the Sugar Police Department.

This happened shortly after 7 p.m. northbound on Highway 6 between U.S. 90 and Imperial Drive.

Police said there were five people in the van that crashed. One person was killed and another was flown to an area hospital in critical condition. Three others sustained minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down until further notice as an investigation took place. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.