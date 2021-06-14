HPD: Woman tells 911 her husband fell, landed on knife during altercation

Currently, no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, and no names have been released.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man at a west side motel early Monday.

A stabbing was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 6, just north of Westheimer.

Det. Jason Escobar with HPD said a woman initially called 911 to report that her husband fell and landed on a knife during an altercation. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police they could hear an argument just before the man was wounded. The man then came outside and collapsed.

Currently, no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, and no names have been released.

Police said the woman was detained and taken downtown for questioning.