Two people 'unresponsive' in crash involving motorcycle on SH 249 in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Life Flight responded to the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were "unresponsive" Monday in a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened in the northbound lanes of SH 249 at Old Foltin Road.

The sheriff said two people were riding on a motorcycle when it hit a car.

Both people on the motorcycle were unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene. Life Flight took them to a nearby hospital, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff is asking anyone headed in that direction to find an alternate route if possible.