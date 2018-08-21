CONROE, Texas — Conroe police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 105 East.
The highway is shut down between FM 1314 and FM 3083.
A man and two women were walking along the shoulder of Highway 105 when a car ran off the road and struck two of them, police say.
The man who was killed pushed his girlfriend out of the way, according to a witness. He died at the scene.
The girlfriend was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman wasn’t hurt.
Rush hour traffic is reportedly backed up on Highway 105.
