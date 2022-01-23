Man in critical condition after shooting in Highlands area, sheriff says

The man was taken by Lifeflight in critical condition after the incident.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1800 block of South Canal Street in the Highlands area on Sunday, and the shooter is on the run.

The man was taken by Lifeflight in critical condition after the incident. Authorities said the man had met with someone in order to sell an item. As the man was walking away, it appeared the other person shot at the man, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, there may have been multiple people involved.

The suspects were seen in a white Cadillac CST sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Department at 713-221-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-221-8477.