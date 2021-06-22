Higher water bills? Houston City Council set to vote on rate increase

If it passes, rates on water and wastewater will increase every year for the next five years.

HOUSTON — Your water bill could be going up. Houston City Council is set to vote on a water hike proposal from the mayor Wednesday.

Of course, this is something many people don't want to hear, but it's not all bad news.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city’s trying to cover increasing costs for service.

Starting next month nearly 60 percent of customers living in single-family homes could see their bills go up by $5 or less.

Between February freeze failures, bursting mains and blocked sewer lines, Houston’s water problems have generated plenty of headlines the last few years.

City officials said building a system with fewer problems means paying more money.

On Wednesday, City Council will take its first vote on a rate hike in 11 years.

The typical single-family home in Houston gets billed for 3,000 gallons a month.

Right now, their monthly water and wastewater charges are just over $27. Starting July 1, their bill goes up by $4 and some change.

By April 2026, the typical customer will pay more than $48 a month. That’s 78 percent higher than what they pay right now.

The higher rates would cover infrastructure upgrades to prevent big breaks and boost system resiliency to hurricanes and freezes.

They would also pay for work to prevent sewer overflows under the city’s settlement with the EPA.

The mayor says even with the proposed increases, Houston’s rates are still lower than other major cities around Texas and the US.