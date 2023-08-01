Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

Details are limited, but we're told the man was found under the bridge trapped on the north side of Buffalo Bayou.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St.

Details are limited, but we're told the man was found under the bridge trapped on the north side of Buffalo Bayou. Crews were seen rescuing the man and bringing him to shore by boat.

Officials did not say what condition the man was in, but our cameras did see the man walk out under his own power following the rescue.