HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man who had been shot collapsed after getting out of a car in southwest Houston and later died at the hospital.

It happened in the 12100 block of High Star near South Kirkwood at around 11:15 a.m. The man crashed into a fence before getting out and falling down.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the victim's car that went through a fence.

KHOU

At this point, we don’t have word of any suspects or motives. We’re following this story and will post any new information as we get it.

