Six other people made it out safely.

HOUSTON — A man in his 60s died when a group home caught fire early Tuesday in southwest Houston, firefighters said.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Gladwell near High Star, not far from Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.

Firefighters said the group home serves people with disabilities. Seven people were inside at the time, but one person did not make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.