1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston

One person was taken into custody after a high-speed chase through northwest Houston.

HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston.

The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads.

According to Houston police, the driver of a black truck led them on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods. It lasted about an hour.

They said the chase started around 3 p.m. when a "suspicious vehicle" was spotted on Dacoma Road. Police said the truck was stolen.

During the chase, the truck struck several vehicles, went off the road and even passed a stopped school bus before crashing into a fence. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.