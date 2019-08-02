HOUSTON — A high school senior has big plans after graduation.

Marcel McClinton says he’s running for Houston City Council as soon as he turns 18 years old.

McClinton is taking on councilmember Michael Kubosh for at-large position 3.

“I’m Marcel McClinton, a current senior in high school at Stratford High,” he said.

Inspired by the Parkland school shooting in Florida, McClinton co-organized Houston’s March for Our Lives. He’s also on the mayor’s commission to end gun violence.

“There’s so much going on in Houston right now, and I want to see that change happen right now. If I’ve got the ideas and I’ve got the support, why would I not want to make that change today?” he said.

One of his supporters is Beto O’Rourke’s former campaign manager, Jody Casey. She told KHOU 11 News she has been mentoring and coaching McClinton in an unofficial capacity.

McClinton’s opponent, Michael Kubosh, has been on the city council for five years.

“I’m best known in Houston for challenging the red-light cameras and getting them out of the city. I’m best known for protesting judges who have mistreated my clients in the City of Houston,” Kubosh said.

Kubosh says he’s looking forward to the race.