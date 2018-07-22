CYPRESS, Texas- Baseball teams from across the United States and Canada just wrapped the Future Stars Series baseball tournament at the Cy-Fair Sports Complex.

Athletes played multiple games in 90+ degree weather. And on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

God bless these kids from #Canada... they’re handling today’s #HeatWave with care and caution, drinking water and electrolytes and taking breaks while playing in the @ftrstarsseries #baseball tourney in #CyFair today! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/CM9xDlgLM6 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 22, 2018

Coaches made sure athletes were drinking plenty of water in the days leading up to the tournament, and during the games.

Athletes hydrated with electrolytes in the dug-out and sought shade whenever they weren't playing.

"We monitor for heat exhaustion and make sure that they stay hydrated and stuff like that," said Chris Claybourn with the Ontario Blue Jays.

Talked to 16YO Coles with the @OntarioBlueJays who says it’s important not to let competitors see you sweat... only problem, it’s so #Hot... we’re all sweating! https://t.co/EFDssLuj91 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 22, 2018

