CYPRESS, Texas- Baseball teams from across the United States and Canada just wrapped the Future Stars Series baseball tournament at the Cy-Fair Sports Complex.
Athletes played multiple games in 90+ degree weather. And on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Coaches made sure athletes were drinking plenty of water in the days leading up to the tournament, and during the games.
Athletes hydrated with electrolytes in the dug-out and sought shade whenever they weren't playing.
"We monitor for heat exhaustion and make sure that they stay hydrated and stuff like that," said Chris Claybourn with the Ontario Blue Jays.
