BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — If you want to cool down at the beach this weekend, swimming in the water along Matagorda Bay could be risky.

There are high bacteria levels at beaches in Brazoria and Matagorda counties and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating possible sewage discharges in Brazoria County.

The Texas General Land Office website, which tracts bacteria levels along the coast, shows more than a dozen areas along Matagorda Bay and East Matagorda Bay with high fecal bacteria counts.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the bacteria can come from storm water runoff, broken wastewater treatment plants, domestic and animal wildlife waste and other natural sources.

The GLO last updated the counts Wednesday morning.

You can monitor bacteria levels along the Texas coast here.

