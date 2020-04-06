Hidalgo, Turner want Harris County evictions postponed until late August

So many families struggling to pay bills and feed their families are also worried about being evicted.

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of local residents are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, and many are facing evictions that could leave them homeless.

The CARES Act, which became law on March 27, protects renters until August 24 – but only if they have federally-backed mortgages or live in federally-subsidized housing.

But a Supreme Court ruling in May allowed eviction proceedings for everyone else to continue.

Now, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner are asking justices of the peace to postpone evictions for all renters until late August.

“Thousands of our residents, through no fault of their own, have lost their jobs and the primary source of income they require for basic necessities like food, medicine, and housing,” Turner and Hidalgo said in a letter to the JPs. “They are hurting, and many of them are struggling to pay their rent.”

They warn that continuing eviction proceedings will contribute to a “catastrophic” wave of homelessness that would create a public health risk.

“We urge residents to stay at home and social distance as much as possible. But without a home to go to, families cannot social distance and we place many more at risk to their health,” the letter said.

The county attorney confirmed that justices of the peace have the power to postpone evictions.

“Doing so is not only the right thing to do given the current crisis, but will contribute to our effort to protect public health and eliminate confusion surrounding the federal eviction moratorium.”

Opponents of the moratorium point out that landlords have to pay their bills too.