HFD offers up to $3K for experienced cadets as 3rd-largest F.D. in U.S. works to fill 350 positions

“We’re open to travel. Where ever we have to go," an HFD recruiter said of her willingness to travel out of state to fill five HFD Academy classes this fiscal year.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is offering pay incentives to cadets with experience who sign up for one of five fire academy classes next fiscal year. HFD recruiters hope the veteran first responders will help chip away at the total need of 350 new hires.

The nation’s third-largest fire department is sending recruiters to job fairs within the city and out of the state while signs outside fire stations advertise that the department is hiring. An application, the sign says, can be accessed by a cellphone camera scanning a QR code printed on the sign.

Those with fire and EMT certifications are eligible for a $2,500 pay incentive. Those with fire and paramedic certifications are eligible for a $3,000 pay incentive. That’s on top of an already 18% department-wide raise approved by the City of Houston last year and rolled out in three 6% annual raises until fiscal year 2023.

A quick online search of the Houston Fire Department brings up a turbulent past between its union and the city. To that, recruiter Tameka Hardison said, “coming into the department and servicing the public and the citizens and saving lives is really a separate entity from the politics for the recruiting team. We’re looking for people, we need people in our communities. We need people at our fire stations.”

“The average citizens want this job filled because it could be you,” said Hardison. “It could be your mother, your husband, your wife, your father, your sister, your brother that needs the attention that the Houston Fire Department will provide.”

At a job fair in south Houston Thursday morning, Hardison told potential applicants that three people from Chicago recently applied to the Houston Fire Department. Other cadets are coming from California and Louisiana.