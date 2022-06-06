x
Water rescue underway after vehicle loses control and falls off bridge in east Houston

The vehicle landed in Buffalo Bayou near Broadway and Harrisburg. HFD is trying to rescue one person who is stuck in the vehicle.
HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department worked to rescue one person from Buffalo Bayou on Monday after the vehicle they were in lost control and crashed off a bridge in east Houston.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Broadway, near Harrisburg.

The fire department said one person was able to free themselves from the submerged vehicle. A second person was stuck inside the vehicle and required help from first responders.

It's unknown how it happened, but the Houston Police Department said vehicular crime investigators are headed to the scene.

