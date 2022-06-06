Water rescue underway after vehicle loses control and falls off bridge in east Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department worked to rescue one person from Buffalo Bayou on Monday after the vehicle they were in lost control and crashed off a bridge in east Houston.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Broadway, near Harrisburg.
The fire department said one person was able to free themselves from the submerged vehicle. A second person was stuck inside the vehicle and required help from first responders.
It's unknown how it happened, but the Houston Police Department said vehicular crime investigators are headed to the scene.
