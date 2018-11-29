HOUSTON — Community members, worshippers, and faith leaders are coming together to help a Southwest Houston synagogue recover after fire heavily damaged their temple just days before the start of Hanukkah.

On Thursday afternoon, Houston Fire Department officials ruled Wednesday night's fire at Torah Vachesed as ‘accidental’, though they haven’t released an exact cause.

“I was in shock,” said Moses Zanzuri, who says he has worshipped with the congregation for nine years and helped secure the building with his locksmith business. “I’m back here today to see (how I) can help.”

Zansuri, who describes the synagogue as a “very tight community,” was one of several members and community members who showed up Thursday morning to help set up temporary tables, chairs, and tents outside, and much more.

“We appreciate the gestures, the huge amounts of gestures,” said Rabbi Avraham Yaghobian of Torah Vachesed. “These types of situations, everyone says, brings everyone together, and there is a blessing in disguise.”

Rabbi Yaghobian says the fire damage was mostly to the structure and furniture, along with extensive smoke damage and loss of electricity. The rabbi says the building is insured, but he thinks the synagogue will stay closed for months.

HFD officials estimate the property damage at $60,000, along with $240,000 worth of property saved. That includes Torah scrolls, the most important item in the Jewish faith, according to the rabbi, carried out by Houston firefighters.

“I really want to thank them very much publicly,” said Rabbi Yaghobian.

Those holy scrolls were being safely held next door at the TORCHCentre and were used for services on Thursday morning.

“As soon as I saw Rabbi Yaghobian yesterday, I told him, ‘My center is yours’,” said Rabbi Aryeh Wolbe, Executive Director for TORCHCentre. “Use it for anything you need.”

Rabbi Wolbe says Rabbi Yaghobian did the same for his center after Harvey, when TORCHCentre flooded with two feet of water. Torah Vachesed also took on several inches of water during the historic storm, said Rabbi Wolbe, but reopened within two weeks of flooding.

“It’s a little bit we can give back for their congregation hosting us,” said Rabbi Wolbe.

Rabbi Yaghobian says anyone wanting to help can donate through the synagogue’s website.

