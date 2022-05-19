HFD holds reunion with high school senior they rescued as a toddler in 2005

When she was just a 20-months-old, Kennedy Gilmore managed to get into her family's swimming pool.

HOUSTON — Members of the Houston Fire Department reunited with a woman they had saved as a toddler back in 2005.

HFD crews responded and EMT Aldo Ramos and his partner performed CPR, saving her life. Now, Aldo and the department are congratulating Kennedy on graduating from Houston Christian High School. She's now headed to North Arizona University to study environmental studies.