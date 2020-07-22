HFD responds to reports of documents being burned at Chinese Consulate

A source told KHOU 11 the consulate is being evicted by 4 p.m. Friday.

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Tuesday evening responded to the Chinese Consulate in the Montrose area where someone was reportedly burning classified documents.

Neighbors called 911 and told officials they saw someone burning documents in the courtyard, but when firefighters arrived, they weren’t allowed on the property.

The fire is now out.