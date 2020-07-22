HFD responds to reports of documents being burned at Chinese Consulate

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Tuesday evening responded to the Chinese Consulate in the Montrose area where someone was reportedly burning classified documents.
A source told KHOU 11 the consulate is being evicted by 4 p.m. Friday.
Neighbors called 911 and told officials they saw someone burning documents in the courtyard, but when firefighters arrived, they weren’t allowed on the property.
The fire is now out.
This is a developing story that will be updated with more details as they become available.
RELATED: Reports: NFL cancels 2020 preseason