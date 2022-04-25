HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Sylvan Rodriguez Park

The burn will take place Tuesday at the Clear Lake-area park.

HOUSTON — A prescribed fire will burn at a Clear Lake-area park on Tuesday.

The Houston Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Houston Parks & Recreation Department will be working together to make sure things go smoothly.

The fire will be at Sylvan Rodriguez Park, which is at 1201 Clear Lake City Blvd.

According to officials, the prescribed fire will "aid in reducing potential fire threats due to years of vegetation accumulation."

"Years of vegetation accumulation present a significant wildland fire threat to the surrounding residential community. The reduction of fuel load, through a prescribed fire, is the appropriate safety step in protecting surrounding residents and their homes," officials said.

The burn will begin at 10 a.m. It's unclear how long it will last.

“This proactive approach is the most practical way to reduce dangerous accumulation of combustible fuels and protect our community by reducing the risk of unwanted wildfires in the future. Our wildland firefighting group and emergency operations personnel, in collaboration with our safety partners, will ensure a professional controlled burn operation”, Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.