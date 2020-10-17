HFD: Mother, daughter safely escape overnight house fire in north Houston

Houston firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to a burning house in the 100 block of Sylvester Road near Fulton Boulevard in the Northside Village area.

HOUSTON — A mother and daughter were forced to leave their home after it caught fire overnight Saturday in north Houston.

Investigators said the residents were already safely outside when emergency crews arrived.

Footage taken at the scene shows heavy flames and thick clouds of smoke engulfing the residence. Flames also spread to a vehicle in the driveway, according to officials.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators said the home was mostly destroyed except for the frame work.

Initial findings suggest it was an electrical fire, and investigators believe it started inside the home.

The mother and daughter will be staying with other family members for the time being, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.