Police said a man is dead after his car caught on fire during a rollover accident in southwest Houston.

He died due to thermal burns on his face.

The Houston Fire Department said the accident happened Saturday at about 9:35 a.m in the 4300 block of West Airport Blvd.

9:35 HFD Crew members of D-59 M-21 E-59 were dispatch to a Single Vehicle rollover accident involved in a fire where a non-identify Blk Male between 25 to 30 yrs. ejected from the vehicle during the accident lost his life due to the thermal burns on his face.@FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/s5rY7cexeb — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 12, 2018

Officials said the victim was also ejected from the car during the accident. His vehicle was the only car involved.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

© 2018 KHOU