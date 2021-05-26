'Not going to tolerate that': HFD Chief responds to racy video shoot using station firetrucks

Chief Sam Pena promises consequences for those involved as a formal investigation is now underway to determine if public safety was impacted.

HOUSTON — A video of bikini-clad women dancing on a Houston Fire Department fire truck is causing concerns in the city.

"First you wonder is this a rap video or what's going on," said District D Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz. "It did give me pause. The first thing I saw was a woman, scantily-clad, sitting on a firetruck."

The racy shoot happened in her district. Houston firefighters are accused of letting a local marketing company shoot a sexually provocative video using City of Houston equipment.

"Then, of course, they were probably sitting there enjoying the video themselves and what was going on, let's just be real," Evans-Shabazz said. "I don't think they thought of the ramifications of allowing that to happen."

The video has HFD Chief Sam Pena livid and wanting answers.

"I'm extremely disappointed and I'm not going to put with that type of stuff," Pena said.

Pena first saw the video Monday. By Tuesday, his administration had filed an official complaint to open a formal investigation.

"We're going to be transparent about this investigation," Pena said. "It's a concern for me and should be a concern for the public as well."

Station 46 is one of Houston's oldest and busiest fire stations. That's fueling more questions and concerns about any impact on calls for service.

"This is going to be a full-scale investigation. We want to know who approved? When it happened. Was the unit in or out of service? And was there any impact to the community we serve?" Pena said. "If they put themselves out of service to do this, it's certainly an issue that is exacerbated."

A spokesperson for the company that shot the video said it happened two weeks ago and took less than an hour. It claims it wasn't pre-planned and those who took part drove by, spotted the firetruck and asked if they could use it as a backdrop.

"This is conduct unbecoming," Pena said. "Poor judgment was shown by those involved. They'll be met with consequences, doesn't matter who you are."