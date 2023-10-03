HFD Chief Sam Peña 1 of 4 finalists for job at Corpus Christi Fire Department, city manager says

The Corpus Christi city manager said each candidate still has to go through several interviews and there's no guarentee any of them will get the job.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department chief has applied for a new job in Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi city manager told our sister station, KIII.

Sam Peña is one of four finalists for a job at the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He will reportedly be in Corpus Christi Thursday for a meet and greet, the city manager said.

The other three finalists are:

Brandon Wade -- Austin Fire Department

Daniel Salazar -- with Dallas Fire-Rescue

Richie Quintero - Corpus Christi's current interim fire chief