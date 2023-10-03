HFD Chief Sam Peña 1 of 4 finalists for job at Corpus Christi Fire Department, city manager says

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department chief has applied for a new job in Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi city manager told our sister station, KIII.
Sam Peña is one of four finalists for a job at the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He will reportedly be in Corpus Christi Thursday for a meet and greet, the city manager said.
The other three finalists are:
- Brandon Wade -- Austin Fire Department
- Daniel Salazar -- with Dallas Fire-Rescue
- Richie Quintero - Corpus Christi's current interim fire chief
Each candidate still has to go through several interviews. The city manager said there's no guarantee any of them will get the job.