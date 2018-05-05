Firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse in Houston’s Second Ward.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at a mattress warehouse around 7 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Drennan Street. It was later upgraded to three alarms.

One firefighter is being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

HFD Chief Samuel Peña says at least two houses have been damaged.

An HFD fire truck caught fire while trying to battle the blaze.

WATCH: Fire truck catches fire trying to battle blaze at warehouse

Houston Police have asked citizens to stay clear of the area. Firefighters are focused on protecting homes around the warehouse.

