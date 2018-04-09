Almost a month ago we told you about 70-year-old Army veteran Elmer Branch. His story touched so many KHOU 11 News viewers. The images of his molded, rotting house after Harvey pushed so many people to help.

"I'm just trying to get people to realize the situation hasn't changed," said David Hollars. "He still needs a lot of help."

Hollars has been coordinating the aid for Branch with just a handful of volunteers. A few weeks back, volunteers cleaned out Branch's home, but since then, the donations stopped and no contractors have stepped forward to help with the rebuild.

"That's exactly why I contacted you because it seems he's been forgotten again," said volunteer Cindy Thurman.

The volunteers who helped move Branch out and into a safe motel are once again asking the public for help. Right now, most of the money raised is going to pay for Branch's stay, and that can't go on forever.

"If we could find a hotel that would be able to help with his living arrangements or find more volunteers to help with mucking out his house, that would really help Elmer's situation quite a bit," said Hollars.

They need donations, contractors, but most of all they need people, strangers willing to spend their time to help a man who served our country.

"I don't want to let him down," said Hollars. "The last thing I want is for us to gut his house and then we don't have the support for people to fix it."

To help Elmer Branch you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/Fallennotforgotten.

To donate your contracting work or time please email David Hollars at davidbryanhollars@gmail.com

Email forgotten@khou.com if you can be of assistance or have a story of your own.

